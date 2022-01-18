The 8 Best Dog Daycares in the Hudson Valley

Well, it finally happened. After literal years of my parents asking when my wife and I were going to expand our family (sound familiar?), we welcomed our puppy, Arthur, into our home in Newburgh. Now I realize a pet isn't a human baby, and I haven't made the full conversion to puppy-parent, at least not yet. My wife's name hasn't changed to "mommy" when I'm talking to my furry little guy (the dog, sicko), and I've kept baby talk to a minimum. That being said, I want to make sure that if my wife and I ever have to go out of town, or when it comes time for puppy socialization classes, we take him to the best place around.

Picking the right place to leave your pet can be stressful. If you're like me, you want the best for your animal without going overboard with extreme options. To put it simply, I don't need to FaceTime with my dog, but I want to know that he's surrounded by professionals with his absolute best interests in mind. This project was a joint effort, too. While I can be known to simply do a cursory google to find what I'm looking for, my wife is a research queen. We found a lot of great options, so consider all these finds as options, but we'll end with the top-rated doggy daycare in the Hudson Valley that has an all-around perfect review score.

Dawn's Dog Boarding & Pet Sitting, Stone Ridge

Dawn's received an impressive 4.8-star rating with 14 reviews plus a 4.5-star rating with 13 reviews on Yelp. A highlight review: "Dawn was responsive and wonderful with my puppy, Stanley, who stayed with her for 2 nights while I was in the area. I will certainly go back when I am in town!"

Playtime Doggie Daycare, New Windsor

Playtime has an impressive perfect 5-star rating on Google from 13 reviews. A more complete picture could not be drawn, however, since they are not on Yelp. Sample review: "I am very protective of my dog and have absolutely no worries leaving him at Playtime Doggie Daycare with Christian for the day. My dog has the best time there."

Dizzy's Doggie Day Care, Accord

Another highly-rated daycare without a Yelp presence. The Google reviews are almost completely positive, however, with an average 4.9-star rating from 23 reviews. From one customer: "This is the perfect place for my pup to get all her energy out! A great group of dogs and wonderful, fun, and loving staff!"

All Paws Stop Here, Middletown

This business varied in ratings between Google and Yelp. On Google, 51 reviewers gave them an average 4.8 star rating. On the other hand, Yelp's users gave them an average of 3.5 stars, although from only 6 reviews.

Pet N Play Luxury Pet Resort, Newburgh

Good to see my town of Newburgh on the list! Pet N Play has a 4.6 star Google rating from over 150(!) reviews, and 4 stars from 19 reviews on Yelp. A recent review said: "Second time we have used them and couldn't be happier"

Dog Meadow, Millbrook

With a perfect Google rating from 21 reviewers and 4.5 stars on Yelp, Dog Meadow in Millbrook should be taken into consideration of you're on the east side of the Hudson River.

The Woodlands Luxury Pet Resort & Spa, Wallkill

An impressive 120 Google reviews netted The Woodlands a 4.8-star rating. A 4-star average from 13 reviewers on Yelp isn't too shabby, either.

Shepherd and Grey Daycare and Guesthouse, Philipstown

Your review winner! A perfect 5-star rating on BOTH Google and Yelp, Sheperd and Grey's seems to take the cake (or, er, doggy desert). Plus, they board birds, too!

