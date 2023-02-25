Hudson Valley Chili lovers can expect to find great chili at these spots.

If you love great chili, the Hudson Valley offers many great options to choose from. Last year around this time, we talked about the fact that I found the best chili ever in the Hudson Valley (in my opinion). That was at the Wagon Wheels Deli in Highland, NY. Their sweet and sassy chili is amazing! As we get ready to celebrate National Chili Day, which according to National Day Calendar, falls on the fourth Thursday in February each year, it's time to revisit this chili discussion and talk about all the many, great options out there.

Wagon Wheels Deli & Catering Facebook Wagon Wheels Deli & Catering Facebook loading...

I tried chili this week at The Derby in Poughkeepsie which was very good! Delicious chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream, the way I like it. I definitely recommend stopping in and giving it try. You won't be disappointed.

The Derby Bar & Restaurant Facebook Page The Derby Bar & Restaurant Facebook Page loading...

We asked the Hudson Valley what establishment in the area makes the best chili and have come up with a list of five favorite spots, in no particular order.

5 Favorite Spots to Get Great Chili in the Hudson Valley

Juan Murphy's

Juan Murphy's Facebook Juan Murphy's Facebook loading...

Juan Murphy's is a Poughkeepsie area favorite, many area residents love Juan Murphy's chili. Stop in and see Lia and the crew and try Juan's Famous Chili and ask to add red onions.

Juan Murphy's

796 Main St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12602

P&G's

PnGs Cornerstone Facebook PnGs Cornerstone Facebook loading...

P&G's, a cornerstone of New Paltz is not only known for being one of the best college bars in the area, but (I've also belted out some karaoke in that room), but they are also known for a great chili. Try Stormy's Famous Chili served with a buttered hard roll. Stop in for some chili, karaoke, or both!

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops Facebook Stewart's Shops Facebook loading...

Stewart's Shops convenience stores have numerous locations all over the Hudson Valley. For me, Stewart's Shops is a daily visit while commuting to work. They have a location right around the corner from my job and I'll usually always stop in whether it be for a drink or a quick bite to eat. They serve up a great chili that some have even said is "absolutely amazing".



Adam's Fairacre Farms

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Adam's Fairacre Farms has four locations (Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston and Wappingers) with a fifth one coming this Spring 2023 to Middletown, NY. Many in the Hudson Valley love the chili at Adams, look for it at the salad bar.

Adam's Fairacre Farms locations:

765 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

1240 NY-300, Newburgh, NY 12550

1560 Ulster Ave, Lake Katrine, NY 12449

160 Old Post Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

*Coming Spring 2023 to 646 NYS Rt 211 East, Middletown, NY

Get our free mobile app

Wendy's

Chef Spike Mendelsohn Shows His Respect For Bacon As He Enhances The Wendy's Baconator By Creating A Chili Cheddar Cheese Baconator Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images loading...

Wendy's, some may find surprising, makes a chili that much of the Hudson Valley area seems to love. The national fast food chain, with numerous locations all over the Hudson Valley, seems to be the most popular spot for a great chili. When asked about great chili spots in the area, an overwhelming majority of people said, Wendy's!

Chilly Nights Mean Chili Is On the Menu in These Upstate New York Restaurants When the pumpkin patches are empty and the last apples have fallen from the bare trees, our beautiful autumn season recedes, and cold weather comes back to Upstate New York. But one good thing about that is, the cold weather brings us some delicious hot homemade chili items on the restaurant menus across the region.

Here is a sampling of some great bowls of chili being served in restaurants from the Hudson Valley to Western New York this "chilly" season.