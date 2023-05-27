The Great Debate: Who Has Dutchess County’s Best Bagel?

It's getting a little heated in Dutchess county, and a debate over which store has the best bagel in the region is about to boil over (yes, that's a bagel pun).

As New Yorkers, we're very proud of our food, but the bagel stands above the rest. Sure, we have the best pizza, and my money is on a New York deli for having the best sandwich, but our delicious dough circles are where we really shine.

Bagel Shops in the Hudson Valley, NY

The Hudson Valley usually rolls its collective eyes at most things that come out of New York City, but we're grateful for what the Big Apple did for bagels. We've paid close attention, too. It's no longer necessary to take the 70-mile drive down to Manhattan to get a brilliant breakfast, and some of the best bagels are now right in Dutchess County. But where?

The Best Bagels in Dutchess County, NY

"The best bagels in Dutchess County? Easy. The Mud Club in Beacon. Oh My God! This is what a bagel is supposed to be. Worth every penny", came the Facebook post that set off a firestorm of debate within the Dutchess county community. "If Beacon is as far into Dutchess county as you go, sure", came a reply with a link to Poughkeepsie's Eastdale Avenue Bagels.

The Best Affordable Bagels in Dutchess County, NY

Some commenters took issue with the prices at The Mud Club. "This business on Main Street is very expensive... that's why I go to Fishkill Bagels (The Bagel Shoppe)… 6 bagels [for] $5 dollars", they said. "Key Food bagels are great and no line, fresh every day!", came another suggestion. So who really has the best Dutchess county bagel? Check out the comprehensive list below.

