The 5 Best Autobody Shops Near Hudson, NY

Is there anything more nerve-racking than your first trip to a new mechanic? And on the flipside, is there anything more reassuring than knowing that your vehicle is in good hands? A recent post in the public Facebook group Hudson, NY Public Community Board, a user asked the simple yet very helpful question: "Can anyone recommend a good auto body shop in the Hudson area?". The answers flooded in and a trend started to emerge. Here are the top 5 suggestions from the comment section, ranked by mentions and confirmed by Google reviews.

The Best Autobody Shops Near Hudson, NY

5. Northeastern Auto Coach, Hudson NY

Let's start hyper-local. The folks at Northeastern Auto Coach landed fifth on the list. They also have a 4.3-star rating on Google. Said one reviewer: "I had never used this auto repair place but called on the recommendation of a neighbor...I was able to get in the same day... So kind! [Highly] recommended."

4. Speed's Garage, Hudson NY

People were big fans of Speed's Garage as well. The body shop also comes highly recommended with a 4.5-star rating on Google, and with many reviews sharing the same thought: Speed's won't rip you off. "There’s a reason they’re always busy, everyone around here knows Speed and his crew are all straight shooters", said one review. "You will NOT find better service at a better price anywhere locally", said another.

3. Jets Collision Repair, Kinderhook NY

Although north of Hudson in Kinderhook, NY, Jets received enough votes to put them in third place on this list. They also have a 4.7-star rating on Google. Said a recent reviewer: "Great work. Even cleaned everything inside and out. Very happy, and would use again."

2. City Body Shop, Hudson NY

Back in Hudson! City Body Shop had the second-highest amount of local recommendations. "City Body Shop...Joe Kardum...excellent job he did on my car!" said one commenter. "Best rate, best job and he won’t have your car for weeks. Gets the job done", another chimed in. The Google reviews are a little more mixed, with a 3.7-star rating.

1. Ward's Collision Center, Hudson NY

Ward's Collision Center was both the highest recommended shop on the Facebook thread AND Google, with a 4.7-star rating from over 60 reviews. "Our car was returned to us in better condition than when we took it from the car dealership. It's difficult to find a business that you leave with a smile, but we did from Ward's Collision Center!" said one commenter.

