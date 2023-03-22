Bear Emerges After Long Hibernation in Wappingers Falls, NY

The calendar flips to spring and all the critters are coming out to play.

It should come as no surprise to you, but a large quantity of wilderness creatures call the Hudson Valley home. Deer, foxes, eagles, rattlesnakes, rabbits and yes, black bears are all part of our communities.

A quick trip back to elementary school reminds us that during the colder months bears hibernate. Meaning they retreat to their dens, but contrary to popular belief they aren't sleeping the whole time. New York black bears, at least according to Wildlifehelp.org, usually emerge from their hibernation between March and April.

Well, wouldn't you know it...one Hudson Valley bear was right on time. Stony Kill Farm on 9D in Wappingers Falls shared a photo from one of their guests who was hiking near Verplank Ridge and got this photo:

The Dutchess County Farm writes:

Stony Kill Farm provides important habitat to a wild variety of wildlife, including the occasional bear. If you bump into a bear on the farm or the trails, stay calm, walk slowly, and cautiously leave the area.

What to Do If you Encounter a Bear?

If you are to come in contact with a bear while hiking across the Hudson Valley, the DEC has put together a helpful list of way to avoid human-bear conflict and how to prepare your home to keep bears away.

For instance, bird feeders should be removed by April 1st and make sure to bring any food sources inside. Keeping your garbage cans indoors can also be helpful in reducing human-bear conflicts. You can learn more at DEC.ny.gov.

We're sure this will be one of many bear sightings across the Hudson Valley now that warmer weather is on the way. Last year it felt like there was a new bear sighting every other day!

Remeber that one time in July of 2022 a bear ran up the tree on the campus of SUNY New Paltz? Here take a look:

Bear on Campus at SUNY New Paltz NY On Thursday (June 23, 2022) this unassuming good-size black bear wandered onto campus and decided to climb a tree. The SUNY New Paltz Police along with the NYS DEC Police monitored the situation on-site. They were able to encourage the campus visitor to return home without incident.

The Most Annoying New York State Nuisance Wildlife Species New York is full of amazing wildlife... some are great, and some are not so great. These are the ones that just straight up annoy New Yorkers.