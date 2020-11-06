Bald Eagle Saved in the Hudson Valley on Election Night

While Hudson Valley residents were exercising their right to vote on the afternoon of Tuesday, November 3rd 2020, police officers in the Dutchess County area were dispatched to an unusual call.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office account on Facebook shared that later in the day on Tuesday afternoon they received a call about an injured bald eagle. Deputies arrived on the scene around 5:20 pm in the area of Bulls Head Road and Willow Brook Road in the Town of Stanford.

According to the post, deputies "searched the area and located the injured bald eagle. With help from a few good samaritans, the bald eagle was safely captured, transported and turned over to a wildlife rehabilitation center."

Judging by the pictures it looks like the bald eagle was taken to Friends of The Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center in Hunter, New York. Towards the end of October, Friends of The Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center was working on rehabbing a bald eagle with lead poisoning.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office believes that due to the quick-acting deputies the bald eagle will make a full recovery.

While bald eagles are no longer endangered, they (as well as golden eagles) are protected "under multiple federal laws and regulations. Eagles, their feathers, as well as nest and roost sites are all protected" according to the US Fish and Wildlife Services.

For more information about the eagles status, you can keep an eye out on the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center's Facebook page as they share updates on their animals as they rehab or visit their website for more information.