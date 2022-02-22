Do you need any reason to have great-tasting bread, sandwiches, and baked goods? Yeah, me neither. However, here is a forward-thinking business based in Boiceville, NY that has revolutionized how baked goods are being created and baked.

Boiceville, NY Bakery Becomes First Bakery in the United States to use 100% Renewable Energy

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash loading...

You might recognize the "Bread Alone" name, from any one of their four cafes that serve the Hudson Valley, or from seeing their bread being sold in just about every grocery store in a 6 county radius. I am a big fan of the Peasant Bread and the Fruit & Nut Sourdough.

According to a press release, the Bread Alone bakery opened in 1983 and has been looking toward the future and how to produce (bake) their products and run their cafes without using fossil fuels.

Photo by Wesual Click on Unsplash Photo by Wesual Click on Unsplash loading...

Next time you go past their Lake Katrine, NY/Kingston, NY location, take a look at all of those gorgeous solar panels on their roof. That is how they are operating that facility. Is that the one that is 100% renewable energy?

Photo by Kateryna T on Unsplash Photo by Kateryna T on Unsplash loading...

The location that is now using 100% renewable energy is their newly remodeled Boiceville bakery and café. This location is the first commercial bakery in the United States to run this way.

When you find yourself in the Boiceville area, stop in and check it out for yourself, they are open Friday - Sunday, 7 AM to 5 PM, and Monday - Thursday 7 AM to 3 PM.

New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway These restaurants will soon be open along the New York State Thruway.

27 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In Upstate New York Going out on a dinner date can be very fun and exciting. However, it can be stressful. Where are some of the most romantic restaurants in Upstate New York?

We asked listeners all over social media to share where they thought the most romantic restaurants were. Here's 27 with the most votes and comments: