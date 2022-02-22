Boiceville, NY Bakery, First Ever to Operate on 100% Renewable Energy
Do you need any reason to have great-tasting bread, sandwiches, and baked goods? Yeah, me neither. However, here is a forward-thinking business based in Boiceville, NY that has revolutionized how baked goods are being created and baked.
Boiceville, NY Bakery Becomes First Bakery in the United States to use 100% Renewable Energy
You might recognize the "Bread Alone" name, from any one of their four cafes that serve the Hudson Valley, or from seeing their bread being sold in just about every grocery store in a 6 county radius. I am a big fan of the Peasant Bread and the Fruit & Nut Sourdough.
According to a press release, the Bread Alone bakery opened in 1983 and has been looking toward the future and how to produce (bake) their products and run their cafes without using fossil fuels.
Next time you go past their Lake Katrine, NY/Kingston, NY location, take a look at all of those gorgeous solar panels on their roof. That is how they are operating that facility. Is that the one that is 100% renewable energy?
The location that is now using 100% renewable energy is their newly remodeled Boiceville bakery and café. This location is the first commercial bakery in the United States to run this way.
When you find yourself in the Boiceville area, stop in and check it out for yourself, they are open Friday - Sunday, 7 AM to 5 PM, and Monday - Thursday 7 AM to 3 PM.