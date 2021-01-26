Award Winning Tattoo Parlor Moving Its Dutchess County Location

A popular tattoo business is moving out of its current shop and relocating to a new spot.

Adam Lauricella's tattoo business is turning 18 years old. If it were a person, it would legally be able to get a tattoo of its own. Located on Main Street in the Village of Wappingers Falls, Graceland Tattoo has become one of the premier tattoo shops in the Hudson Valley.

After being forced to shut down during the beginning of the pandemic, Lauricella says his business hasn't only survived, it's thrived thanks to his loyal customers. But now, after almost two decades, Graceland Tattoo is closing its iconic store in Wappingers and moving to a brand new location.

Google Maps

Lauricella says that his lease is up in April, so he's already working on a plan to make a seamless transition to the new location. Graceland Tattoo will be staying in the Village of Wappingers, but moving around the corner to West Main Street in a house formerly occupied by Dazzles Salon outpost. When Lauricella found out that Rose Haines, the owner of Dazzles, was retiring he said he knew this would be the perfect spot for the next phase of his business.

Google Maps

The house, located at 2722 West Main Street will undergo exterior and interior changes, including a renovation of the garage that will be used as a design studio for Lauricella's wife, Keeley. Her design business, Full of Grace, will use it as a base of operations.

As for the current Graceland Tattoo location in the village, its fate is currently unknown. The double storefront, which previously served as an Italian restaurant, is currently available for rent, according to Lauricella.