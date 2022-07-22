Asian Hudson Valley Woman Brutally Beaten in New York Home

A Hudson Valley man is accused of punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times, nearly killing her.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was indicted on multiple hate crime charges for allegedly punching a 67-year-old Asian woman more than 100 times, repeatedly stomping on her upper body, and spitting on her.

Westchester County, New York Man Accused of Violent Hate Crime in Yonkers, New York

Esco is also accused of directing racially offensive language at the victim. The 42-year-old was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for attempted murder in the second degree as a hate crime, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree as a hate crime, assault in the first degree, three counts of assault in the second degree as a hate crime, and three counts of assault in the second degree, all violent felonies.

It's alleged that Esco approached the victim from behind as she entered the vestibule of her apartment building on Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers on March 11 just after 6 p.m.

The Yonkers man then punched the Asian woman in the head, knocking her to the ground and continued to punch her more than 125 times, repeatedly stomping on her upper body while wearing construction boots, officials say. He's also accused of spitting on her.

Filipino Hudson Valley Woman Brutally Beaten in New York Home

The victim, who is of Filipino descent, was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she was treated for bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures as well as bruising and lacerations to the head and face, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

The Yonkers Police Department arrested Esco shortly after the alleged incident. Esco was arraigned in Westchester County Court and is being held without bail.

You can see a graphic video of the incident by CLICKING HERE

