Ashes of Beloved Hudson Valley Horse Will be Buried in Ceremony

A beloved Hudson Valley horse will be brought to its final resting place this week.

Quick Call has been spending his golden years helping rehabilitate prisoners at the Wallkill Correctional Facility but is better known for his legendary racing career.

Born in 1984, Quick Call was a successful thoroughbred, starting in 89 races and winning 16. During his career, Quick Call earned over $800,000 in purse money. His most legendary wins were at the Forego Handicap in 1988 and 1989 and a surprise upset victory at the 1990 Tom Fool Handicap at Belmont Park.

In 2008, the Saratoga Race Course held their inaugural Quick Call Stakes, named for the famous thoroughbred. More than half of Quick Call's victories were won at the famed racetrack, which will now also serve as the horse's final resting place.

After ending his racing career in 1990, the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation placed Quick Call at the Walkill Correctional Facility to assist in rehabilitating prisoners. As a part of the Second Chances Program, Quick Call helped inmates build life skills as they participated in vocational training by caring for him.

The beloved racehorse lived to the age of 35 and will now be laid to rest at the place where he made racing history. Thoroughbred Daily News reports that Quick Call's ashes will be buried in a quiet section of the Saratoga Race Course grounds. The horse's final resting place will be at Clare Court, which is a half-mile jogging track.

A headstone is being prepared and will be unveiled during a memorial ceremony being planned for July.