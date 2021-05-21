Many in New York Have 1-In-9 Shot of Winning Up to $5 Million

New York State officials announced a new free New York State lottery game where many New Yorkers have a one-in-nine shot of winning up to $5 million.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new vaccination program that will provide free New York State lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over with a grand prize of $5 million.

"The chances of winning something in this program are one in nine," Cuomo said Thursday. "So it is a very exciting system. The value of the ticket is $20."

The prize payout for this game is below:

1st: $5,000,000

2nd: $50,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $5,000

5th: $2,000

6th: $500

7th: $400

8th: $200

9th: $100

10th: $50

11th: $40

12th: $30

13th: $20

The program will initially include 10 vaccination sites in the Mid-Hudson, New York City, Long Island, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Western New York regions. Only people who have not received a vaccine are eligible. You must get vaccinated next week at select locations to receive a free lottery ticket.

The sites will be open from Monday, May 24 to Friday, May 28. All sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We know that vaccinations are the vital piece of the puzzle we need to crush COVID once and for all," Governor Cuomo said. "We're doing everything we can to make getting a vaccine as quick and easy as possible, but as vaccination rates slow across the state, we're going to have to get creative to put even more shots in arms. This new pilot program will offer a greater incentive for New Yorkers to get vaccinated by offering a free scratch-off ticket for a chance to win up to $5 million. The more New Yorkers we can get vaccinated, the better our situation and the faster we can return to a new normal, so I encourage everyone who hasn't been vaccinated yet to go to your nearest site and get the shot."

A similar lottery program was held in Ohio which saw a boost in people getting vaccines, NBC reports.

