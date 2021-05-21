Popular Smoothie Chain Now Open in Fishkill

If you’re looking for a refreshing, yet healthier snack and you happen to be in the Fishkill area, you’re in luck. One of the nation’s favorite smoothie chains, Smoothie King, has opened up a brand new store at 747 Route 9 in Fishkill, just in time for summer fun. And what's better on a hot summer day than a cold smoothie?

Smoothie King offers unique menu options that are purposefully blended to meet your specific needs, goals, and ambitions. They are committed to blending a more nutritious smoothie with whole fruits and organic vegetables and no artificial ingredients or added sugars in many of their blends. And that makes for a healthier snack.

Not ready to venture out into the post-covid world yet? That’s okay, too. The new Fishkill Smoothie King offers safe and contactless pickup or delivery options. Order ahead through the Smoothie King website or use the Healthy Rewards app to have your smoothie ready when you are. Not only delicious, but also convenient. And it's right on Route 9, so if you're out shopping at one of the many stores in the area, you're just minutes away from a healthy pick-me-up

The grand opening for the new Smoothie King on Route 9 in Fishkill will be held this Saturday, May 22 starting at 8AM. To help celebrate, the first 50 cars in the drive-thru will get a cool Smoothie King swag bag. The store will be open from 7AM - 9PM Monday through Friday, 8AM - 9PM on Saturday, and 10AM - 8PM on Sundays. For all the information about the Fishkill Smoothie King, including menus, visit the Smoothie King website.

Which Hudson Valley Supermarkets Still Require Masks As of Wednesday, May 19 masks are no longer required for vaccinated individuals living in the Hudson Valley. That doesn't mean that businesses still can't have policies in place denying service to anyone not wearing one. Supermarkets, which have been on the front lines in fighting the spread of COVID-19, are now faced with a tough decision when it comes to protecting their workers and customers in areas where vaccinations are lagging.

Cool New Entertainment Bar Opening Up Next to Popular Beacon Brewery Sneak Peek of District Social, the cool new entertainment bar in Beacon

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!