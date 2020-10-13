Another NY College Goes Remote for Two Weeks

It almost seems like the list of New York universities that still offer in-person learning is easier to make at this point.

Westchester County was one of the first places in New York to get hit hard with the coronavirus pandemic. A college that's located in what some consider the epicenter of the pandemic in New York has begun remote learning for two weeks after a spike in COVID cases at the school.

College isn't easy under normal circumstances let alone with everything going on right now. You've got to feel bad for any students who are trying to get the full college experience during the pandemic. Is anyone surprised by any form of shut down, cancellation or quarantine as this point.

Many colleges in the Hudson Valley and throughout the state of New York might have had every intentions of having a normal semester but that didn't seem to go as planned at several schools. Schools like SUNY New Paltz, Marist and SUNY Plattsburgh have all gone virtual for a few weeks in to the Fall semester.

According to CBS New York, one more college has decided to convert to remote learning. Due to a spike in cases of the coronavirus Iona College has temporarily shut down in-person classes. The rise in cases on the campus is reportedly linked to the school's athletic teams. The school reported that there were over 65 new cases of the virus.

Will two weeks be enough time for students of Iona College to quarantine?