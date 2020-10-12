Ellenville Police Asking For Help Identifying Hit-and-Run Truck

Ellenville Police Department

Have you seen this truck? Ellenville police are asking for the publics' help in a recent hit-and-run investigation.

The Ellenville Police Department shared a photo of the truck above on their Facebook page on October 9th, 2020 with the caption "ELLENVILLE POLICE ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY DRIVER THAT KILLED DOG IN FRONT OF OWNER."

In a press release Ellenville Cheif of Police, Phillip Mattricion, said "The Ellenville Police are currently investigating a hit and run accident that occurred on Maple Avenue by Yankee Place at about 10:10 am" on Friday morning October, 9th.

Sadly, there was a fatality due to the accident. According to Cheif Mattricion's statement, a dog was hit by the vehicle in question. Mattricion said the driver was "traveling west on Maple Avenue when they struck and killed a dog in front of the owner."

The statement continues by saying the white van did not stop and continued driving towards the direction of Route 209.

The Ellenville Police Department and Cheif Mattricion are asking that anyone who may have information come forward and contact them. The Ellenville Police Department can be reached at 845-647-4422.

Unfortunately at this time, there are no clearer pictures of the vehicle in question being shared. Ellenville Police, however, believe the symbol on the side of the truck may be a Pepsi logo.

Were you in the area of Maple Avenue over the weekend? Have you seen that truck in the area? You can read the statement in full on the Ellenville Police Department's Facebook page or visit their official website at VillageOfEllenville.Com.