Another Highly Rated Local Pizzeria Goes Up For Sale This Week

This might be the perfect way to make some extra dough.

If you've dreamed of owning a pizza place then this might be your year. Another popular Hudson Valley pizza shop has been listed for sale.

New York is synonymous with delicious pizza. I would put Upstate pizza against New York City slices any day of the week.

I've learned to appreciate good pizza in my short time here. I've also learned that New Yorkers are passionate about two things, sports and pizza. You have a better shot at owning a pizza place than being a professional athlete. Especially around here because another pizza place has been listed for sale online in the Hudson Valley.

It looks you could write the next chapter for this popular local pizzeria.

Marc Anthony's Pizzeria

Marc Anthony's Pizzeria in Catskill has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The restaurant has been listed for $75,000.

According to the listing, the restaurant seats 40 people and has a lot of potential.

Marc Anthony's Pizzeria

The purchase of the restaurant includes all of the equipment shown in the photos. See, you could literally make the dough.

Marc Anthony's Pizzeria

The restaurant is highly rated as it has 5 stars on Google Reviews. Marc Anthony's Pizzeria is located at 320 W Bridge S in Catskill, New York inside the plaza with Price Chopper.

This is the second pizza restaurant in the Hudson Valley to be listed for sale on Facebook this week. Last week, La La's Pizza Express in Poughkeepsie was recently listed as well.