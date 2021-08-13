Man Arrested in Hudson Valley Charged With Stabbing Ex to Death

A 49-year-old man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend 25 times before being arrested in the Hudson Valley.

According to Fox, Wayne Chambers was arrested in a Newburgh motel on July 30 after police say he brutally murdered Sandra McIntosh. Now charged with second-degree murder, Chambers allegedly picked up McIntosh from her job as a registered nurse at Stony Brook University Hospital on July 22. Soon after, witnesses say they heard the woman screaming for help as Chambers was attacking her in the middle of the street.

After 911 was called to the scene, Chambers fled the scene. The woman was discovered to have been stabbed 25 times and was sent to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

After the stabbing, authorities say Chambers fled to the Bronx before hiding out in Newburgh. Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini says the accused murderer went as far as to turn off his phone as not to be detected by GPS.

After allegedly stabbing the victim to death, the defendant took several steps to try to avoid being caught, including dumping the victim’s car, changing his phone number, and attempting to hide out at a motel. He was ultimately apprehended thanks to a multi-agency effort, and we will seek justice for the victim.

Several agencies in Newburgh were credited with capturing Chambers, including Homicide Squad detectives and members of the Newburgh Police Department, New York State Police, and U.S. Marshals. Since officially being arraigned on Tuesday, the alleged murderer is being held without bail ahead of a September 21 court appearance.