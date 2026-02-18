America’s Favorite Fast-Food Joint Expected To Close New York Locations

One of America's most popular fast-food restaurants confirmed plans to close a massive number of locations.

Wendy's is planning to close several hundred U.S. restaurants in the first half of the year.

Wendy's Confirms Closures OF Up To 358 Locations

Wendy's announced plans to close 298 to 358 U.S. restaurants in the first half of 2026. That's about 5 to 6 percent of stores nationwide.

Wendy's interim CEO, Ken Cook, says that the closures are based on "consistently underperforming" and "outdated" locations that do not meet brand standards or financial performance averages.

The decision follows a weak fourth quarter in 2025, where U.S. same-store sales fell by over 11 percent.

No specific locations have been announced, as of this writing.

Wendy's has over 230 locations in New York State. Experts believe it's "highly likely" some Empire State locations will be impacted.

Wendy's Hopes To Win Back Customers

At surviving locations, to win back inflation-weary customers, Wendy's plans to shift from limited-time promotions in favor of permanent "everyday value" through its "Biggie Deals" menu, featuring $4, $6, and $8 price tiers.

Wendy's Named America's Favorite Fast-Food Eatery

A new study from Finance Buzz determined that Wendy's is one of America's favorite fast-food eateries.

In fact, Wendy's and Sonic were the favorite chains in five states each, tied for the most of any chain restaurant.

Wendy's was named the favorite fast food restaurant in Montana, Ohio, Utah, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

If you're wondering, Shake Shack was named New York's favorite fast-food restaurant.

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains