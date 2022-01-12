America’s Favorite Lobster Rolls Are Coming to Dutchess County

You know what brightens up a dreary and cold winter day? Something delicious. In fact, eating something really delicious can brighten any day, and this Friday, Jan. 14, you’ll be able to do both. Eat something delicious and brighten your day. So, what’s going on this Friday? Only some of the best news I've heard in quite a while.

The Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck is coming to Dutchess County, and that sounds like a perfect way to kick off the weekend. Cousins Maine Lobster is world-famous. They’ve been on Shark Tank, they’ve had huge success every time they’re in the Hudson Valley, and if you’ve never tried Cousins Maine Lobster, this is your chance.

The Cousins Maine Lobster truck will roll into 2 Four Corners Blvd in Hopewell Junction this Friday the 14th from noon - 8 PM with their signature Connecticut and Maine Lobster Rolls, which are made with wild-caught sustainably harvested lobster from Maine. My favorite are their Connecticut Lobster Rolls because they are served simply with warm butter and lemon. It’s not easy to get a Connecticut lobster roll around here… I’ve tried. If you like your lobster roll chilled with mayo, then the Maine Lobster Roll is for you. Or, maybe you'd rather try their uniquely delectable Lobster Tacos. Cousins also had lobster bisque and New England clam chowder.

Looking for a way to start the weekend on a high note? Head to Four Corners in Hopewell Junction this Friday, Jan. 14 from noon - 8 PM for some delicious Cousins Maine Lobster. Maybe I’ll even see you there.

