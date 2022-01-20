If only returning something from Amazon was as quick and easy as buying it. With just a few taps on your phone, you can get virtually anything delivered to your doorstep within days, but what happens when you open the box and you don't like what you see? As creepy as it is that Amazon has found a way to integrate themselves into nearly every aspect of our lives, I have to give them credit for their recent efforts to acknowledge that sometimes, the company with the smile in their logo simply doesn't deliver.

We already reported that Amazon has teamed up with Kohl's as a designated return center, and the process is simple: after electing to return your item on Amazon.com or on the Amazon app, you will receive a QR code. A Kohl's employee scans the code, takes your item, and you're good to go.

I actually took advantage of that partnership last weekend in Newburgh. Not only did I have a seamless return experience without needing to add postage or even re-package my item, but I received $5 in Kohl's Cash as well, which meant I got a free chocolate bar on my way out of the door. You can find your closest Kohl's location here. But that's not the only place for your returns.

All UPS locations also accept your Amazon returns, and like Kohl's, you don't need postage. A QR code was all I needed when I presented my box to a UPS Store employee in Poughkeepsie recently (noticing a trend in my household with Amazon returns?), and I was out the door. Want to go that route? There are several locations for you to choose from.

Hate people? Avoid them all by taking advantage of an Amazon Hub locker. Sure you can pick up packages here, but qualifying returns can be brought as well. After starting the return process, Amazon will send you a locker code for you to use at your chosen location, so you can drop if off secret agent-style.

Oh wait, we don't have one in the Hudson Valley. But if we did, the same rules would apply as the above options.

As with most things corporate, there's some fine print, for instance the size of your item may designate if it qualifies for a return at each location.

