Pandemic Forces ‘Favorite Restaurant Ever’ To Close in Hudson Valley, NY
Many are shocked and disappointed a popular and well-reviewed restaurant is closing. The COVID pandemic is to blame.
Boitson's Restaurant opened in Kingston in 2010. The owner purchased a Kingston tanning salon and turned it into a popular restaurant. Boitson's is located at 47 N. Front Street in Kingston.
"Everyone thought it was a crazy idea, but in 2009, I bought a tanning salon in Uptown Kingston and turned it into a restaurant. It wasn’t that I didn’t know how to open or run a restaurant, but that the street was so desolate and the building was a mess," Boitson's Restaurant wrote on Facebook.
The eatery which served modern American Bistro featuring locally sourced meat, fish, and vegan dishes opened in June of 2010 and was quickly a big success.
"By June 4, 2010, Boitson’s opened and took off faster than I ever imagined. It was exactly the restaurant I wanted, dark, inviting and full of laughter. For the next 10 years, Boitson’s continued to do what I asked it to… provide a place for my community to gather to eat and drink, while providing a solid living for myself and my staff," Boitson's Restaurant added.
Then the COVID pandemic hit and everything changed.
"Then March of 2020 came and changed everything for everyone. Boitson’s and I adapted as best we could, opening and closing, adjusting hours and menus, changing formats, addressing labor shortages, rising food and labor costs, supply chain issues, increased irritability… it was a constant state of flux," Boitson's Restaurant wrote/
Sadly this has forced the owner to announce the popular restaurant is closing.
"After spending a lot (A LOT) of time trying to figure out what is best for me and my family, I have decided to close Boitson’s. This is by far the most difficult decision I have ever made, but it is also the most rational," the owner wrote while announcing the news. I will truly miss the thousands of friends I have made. That crazy idea so many years ago turned out to be a beautiful life choice. Thank you all for making it so."
Boitson's was well-reviewed. The eatery has a 4.5 rating out of 270 reviews on Google. Boitson's adds to a growing list of restaurant closings across the Hudson Valley. See the full list below.
Reaction to Boitson's Restaurant Closing
