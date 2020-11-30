Allegiant’s Cyber Monday Fare Deals Start at $40 From Stewart

So you have been staying at home, self-isolating, social distancing and washing your hands repeatedly, does that mean that you should allow yourself to spend some money on Cyber Monday?

How about grabbing a deal for some flights from Stewart Newburgh? Allegiant is making is super hard for you to not want to get on a plane. Ok, yes, you have to wear a mask, wipe down the entire airport where you wait and even your airline seat with antibacterial wipes, but these fares might make it worth it.

Fort Meyers/Punta Gorda, FL from $69, each way (2/1/21 to 2/14/21)

Tampa/St Pete FL, from $61 each way (1/7/21 to 1/20/21)

Orlando/Sanford, FL from $55 each way (5/3/21 to 5/16/21)

Myrtle Beach, SC from $52 each way (5/6/21 to 5/19/21)

Ok, that obviously is the 'good news.' So what type of restrictions will you be looking at if you purchase these fares/tickets? Well, take note of the dates that are next to those super fares, poke around a bit and see if any of the dates work with your schedule. If you need to call them to book these fares, you will also need to pay a $14.99 per person, per segment fee and don't forget that you will need to restrict your carry on luggage to the smallest you can possibly get away with and then if you need to check a bag, that will also cost you a few bucks as well. Can you conceivably get to and from Florida for under $200? Yes, you totally can.

That being said, this could work to your advantage by not traveling until after the first of the year, with the COVID pre-testing and post-testing taking place to come into the State of New York. (Click here for the most recent restrictions from the NYS Covid-19 website).

Still not 100% sure about getting the tickets or traveling? You do have 24-hours to cancel your reservation with Allegiant, but to get these Cyber Monday fares, you will need to purchase your tickets by "11:59 p.m. PT, 11/30/2020."