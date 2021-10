We looked at the numbers and figured out the New York counties with the most and least COVID cases and deaths.

Since January 2020, 44.7 million people in the U.S. have been infected with COVID while nearly 720,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Using data from Johns Hopkins University, CNN posted a map with COVID data for almost every county in the nation.

Hudson Valley Post analyzed the data and recorded the number of COVID cases and deaths from each New York County.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Albany County

30,119 cases

380 Deaths

Allegany County

4,436 cases

95 Deaths

Broome County

23,669 cases

399 Deaths

Cattaraugus County

7,375 cases

180 Deaths

Cayuga County

8,454 cases

62 Deaths

Chautauqua County

12,126 cases

168 Deaths

Chemung County

10,437 cases

151 Deaths

Chenango County

4,543 cases

86 Deaths

Clinton County

6,507 cases

38 Deaths

Columbia County

4,920 cases

111 Deaths

Cortland County

5,199 cases

76 Deaths

Delaware County

3,436cases

44 Deaths

Dutchess County

35,177 cases

496 Deaths

Erie County

104,339 cases

1,930 Deaths

Essex County

2,178 cases

31 Deaths

Franklin County

4,081 cases

20 Deaths

Fulton County

6,113 cases

101 Deaths

Genesee County

6,764 cases

132 Deaths

Greene County

4,280 cases

85 Deaths

Hamilton County

429 cases

3 Deaths

Herkimer County

6,542 cases

122 Deaths

Jefferson County

8,438 cases

74 Deaths

Kings County (Brooklyn)

330,117 cases

10,832 Deaths

Lewis County

33,487 cases

38 Deaths

Livingston County

5,573 cases

69 Deaths

Madison County

5,957 cases

101 Deaths

Monroe County

82,480 cases

1,178 Deaths

Montgomery County

5,721 cases

136 Deaths

Nassau County

212,560 cases

380 Deaths

Niagara County

23,501 cases

396 Deaths

Oneida County

27,923 cases

577 Deaths

Onondaga County

50,426 cases

749 Deaths

Ontario County

9,104 cases

108 Deaths

Orange County

56,697 cases

909 Deaths

Orleans County

4,185 cases

86 Deaths

Oswego County

11,104 cases

109 Deaths

Otsego County

4,448 cases

52 Deaths

Putnam County

12,326 cases

96 Deaths

Queens County

313,063 cases

10,268 Deaths

Rensselaer County

14,398 cases

165 Deaths

Rockland County

52,558 cases

777 Deaths

Saint Lawrence County

30,119 cases

380 Deaths

Saratoga County

19,728 cases

196 Deaths

Schenectady County

16,273 cases

224 Deaths

Schoharie County

2,237 cases

21 Deaths

Schuyler County

1,528 cases

16 Deaths

Seneca County

2,683 cases

62 Deaths

Steuben County

9,672 cases

172 Deaths

Suffolk County

236,630 cases

3,574 Deaths

Sullivan County

8,266 cases

83 Deaths

Tioga County

4,871 cases

70 Deaths

Tompkins County

6,353 cases

59 Deaths

Ulster County

17,043 cases

276 Deaths

Warren County

5,245cases

81 Deaths

Washington County

4,427 cases

65 Deaths

Wayne County

7,827 cases

83 Deaths

Westchester County

143,015 cases

2,338 Deaths

Wyoming County

4,276 cases

57 Deaths

Yates County

1,528 cases

26 Deaths

Note: Richmond County (Staten Island), Bronx County and New York City were not listed

