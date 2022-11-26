Can you believe the holiday season is almost upon us? I feel like we were just sweltering in the heat of summer!

Time is flying by and while it's the most wonderful time of the year, it's also the busiest. So why not plan out your festive family fun now and leave the stress behind?

All Aboard the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Mechanicville, NY

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning for 2022 and bringing some friends along. If you've never heard of the CP Holiday Train, it launched back in 1999 and

Just in time for the holiday season, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its way through America's Top Hat( AKA Canada) and arrive in New York on Sunday, November 27th 2022. From 6 pm to 6:30 the Holiday Train will be in Mechanicville at 300 Park Avenue and from there will head to Saratoga Springs Amtrak Station at 26 Station Lane from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Free Festive Holiday Fun for the Whole Family

New Yorker's will be lucky enough to catch a performance from country superstar Lindsay Ell, who has been nominated several times for CMA awards, and JoJo Mason.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stop is free for all those who attend. With that being said the Holiday train hits the tracks every year to "raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network." So, Canadian Pacific is asking those who attend to bring a monetary or non-perishable donation.

Canadian Pacific Canadian Pacific loading...

The best part? Everything stays local. At each CP Holiday Train stop, there will be a local food shelf for donations that will be distributed to food banks in the area.

According to the CP Holiday Train press announcement, since its start in 1999 they have "raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America."

To learn more about the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, visit their website and take a look at some of the stunning photos from years past below:

All Aboard! The CP Holiday Train Brings Festive Fun to Mechanicville, NY The CP Holiday Train will make 2 stops in New York in 2022 and they're bringing some country stars along for the ride!

All Aboard! Take a Scenic Train Ride Through the Southern Adirondacks All aboard! Take a beautiful scenic trip on the Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway. This train line was originally built in 1864 by the Adirondack Company. The line was refurbished and begins at the Corinth Station and runs through the Southern Adirondacks region. The standard coach is a historic locomotive that was first built in 1943. Passengers can ride in first class, standard coach, or the open-air seating car that features picnic tables. This train runs on Saturdays and Sundays. Each scenic ride is ninety minutes. There are themed rides too including fall train tours.