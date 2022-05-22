There's something so exciting about getting on a plane and being up in the clouds. It may be the unknown of a new travel destination, the feeling of escape from a current location, or the pure excitement of a new beginning.

There's a sense of freedom when it comes to flying which brings a lot of people the feeling of joy and happiness. This is something that I experience when I travel.

If you don't have the time or money at the moment to leave for a few days, you can fly in the sky in the Hudson Valley. With the arrival of spring and all of its beautiful blossoms, there's so much life to see in our area and the surrounding counties.

Are you ready for take-off? Let's explore all the options and thrills of flying in the Hudson Valley.

Cole Palen's Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome

9 Norton Rd, Red Hook, NY 12571

This living museum is named after Cole Palen. Growing up next to an airport in the 1930s, Palen dreamt of a life filled with flying planes, collecting and restoring them for the world to see. This company takes pride in educating the community, entertaining, and most importantly, flying in the Hudson Valley. Aerodrome Museum has memorabilia from the Golden Ages and WWI on site. Be sure to visit their museum, attend their air show and join in on their biplane rides. Their biplane rides fly on weekdays and weekends from May 1, 2022, until October 31, 2022. If you're looking to find out info about first come first serve and reservations, it can be done here.

Kobelt Airport/ Nu Cavu Resturant

895 Plains Rd, Wallkill, NY 12589

Looking to enjoy dinner and a nice airplane ride? Look no further.

Nu Cavu is an Italian restaurant located in Wallkill, NY and it's right next to Kobelt Airport. This privately owned and publicly used airport is one of a kind and a hidden gem in the Hudson Valley

They have had events in the past in regards to flying airplanes that can be found here.

Wings Air Helicopter Rides

67 Tower Rd, West Harrison, NY 10604

Wing Air is known for its incredible rides through New York City. They are located in the lower Hudson Valley and offer New York state their unique experience. Around Christmas, they had helicopter rides as the perfect present and discounted as well. The trip began with a departure from Westchester Airport and took guests through all of the sights above the Hudson Valley. Other guests also used this ride as a chance to propose, celebrate a birthday or anniversary and explore the state. Will you treat yourself and hop onto one of these airplane rides in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

