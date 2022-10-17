Academy Award Winning Actress in Poughkeepsie, But Not for Role

A three-time Academy Award-winning actress was spotted in Poughkeepsie, but she wasn't here for work this time.

The Hudson Valley has become a hotbed of celebrity activity. Filmings for television series and major motion pictures have exploded in recent years. While these large productions bring many Hollywood a-listers to the region, other celebrities have fallen in love with the Hudson Valley on their own, making it their favorite getaway destination, or their home away from home.

One legendary actress has a long history with the Poughkeepsie area, as it was the place where her acting career got its start. Before Meryl Streep became a household name, the actress was receiving rave reviews for her work in small campus productions at Vassar College. Streep received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Poughkeepsie school in 1971 and has remained involved with the school ever since.

Vassar College's 150th Anniversary Celebration Getty Images loading...

Amy Pullman, a fellow graduate, told News 10 she remembers Streep bringing down the house at college productions with many proclaiming "Someday she’s going to get an Academy Award." And they were certainly right.

Streep has been back to Vassar many times, even serving as the commencement speaker in 1983. Last week the acclaimed actress was turning heads once again as she visited Poughkeepsie and her alma mater.

Vassar College Commencement 2010 Getty Images loading...

Vassar named Streep as one of its AAVC Distinguished Achievement Award recipients in 2021. The award is given to Vassar alumni who have achieved greatness in their field of work and use their position to make the world a better place. A postponement of the ceremony due to COVID restrictions meant that Streep wouldn't be able to visit the college last year to accept her award.

On Thursday, the college announced that they were excited to be welcoming Meryl Streep on campus to finally pick up her AAVC Distinguished Achievement Award. The event included a ceremony that was filmed and will be made available on the Vassar College Facebook page later this week.

