New York Man With 64 Arrests Stabs Man In Hudson Valley, Police

A Hudson Valley man was arrested for the 65th time. Police allege he stabbed a local resident.

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at about 12:22 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 61 Riverdale Avenue on a report of a stabbing incident.

Yonkers, New York Police Respond To Stabbing

Arriving officers found a 63-year-old man with a stab wound, a minor cut, to his forearm, police say. The unnamed victim was treated at a local area hospital.

The alleged suspect, 55-year-old Samuel Areizaga of Westchester County was identified and apprehended by patrol officers. Areizaga has ties to Yonkers but is homeless, police note.

"Both victim and suspect are apparently known to each other and the incident appears to have been a personal dispute in nature that escalated to physical violence when the suspect allegedly attacked the victim with a knife," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release.

Westchester County, New York Man Arrested For 65th Time

A weapon used in the stabbing, a knife, was recovered on the scene by police, officials say. Areizaga was charged with assault, a class D violent felony in the New York State Penal Law.

The arrest marks Areizaga's 65th with 60 prior convictions, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

He also has 6 open bench and arrest warrants, with a record of 19 failure-to-appear counts, police say.

