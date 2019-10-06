A Quiet Place 2 Wraps Filming in Ulster County

Shhh. Don't make a sound.

A Quiet Place Part II has finished filming. We only know that because of the star of the first installment and director John Kransinski shared a photo on social media earlier this week.

If you're from the Hudson Valley and are up on the movies and shows filming in the area, you'll know that A Quiet Place and Part 2 filmed some huge scenes in Dutchess, Ulster and Putnam counties.

Mr. Kransinski shared a photo of him and his wife, actress Emily Blunt who also stars in the film. If you take a close look at the picture you might recognize the scene.

We won't spoil the first movie for you ( you should probably go see it soon), but the picture was taken on a bridge from a pivotal moment in the first movie. That bridge also happens to be in New Paltz.

How cool is it that a piece of the Hudson Valley plays such an iconic role in a movie?

No word yet on a release date of A Quiet Place Part II, but we'll keep an ear out.

Listen to the Wakin' Up With CJ and Jess Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your Wolf mobile app. Connect with The Wolf on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO