Every house has a story. Some are short because the house is brand new but others span decades like the house featured in this article. Built in 1930 this classic colonial house is coming up on its 100th year and over its ten decades, it has played home to at least one well-known family. You might even say it is the house ketchup built but I can confirm that fact.

I might not be able to verify when from the Zillow listing for the home at 24 Oregon Road in Mount Kisco, New York but I can tell you that the Heinz Ketchup family actually lived in this classic Westchester mansion. At some point over this house's almost 100 years, the Heinz family call it home.

Home Once owned by the Heinz Family For Sale in Mount Kisco, NY

As you peek at the photos for this understate and elegant home imagine yourself being able to invite friends over for a BBQ on the patio poolside. You can load the kitchen full of Heinz products and then announce that you now live in the house that was once occupied by someone related to the best condiment maker in America.

The house features an outdoor inground pool, 7 bedrooms, and 7 baths, It has modern updates blended with original fixtures. It is a total of 6,200 plus square feet sitting on 6 plus acres and it is being offered for under $9,000,000 (That's a lot of ketchup packets). There are perennial and vegetable gardens plus amazing old-growth trees throughout the property.