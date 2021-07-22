8,700 Vaccinated People Test Positive for COVID in New York

A very small fraction of vaccinated New Yorkers tested positive for COVID after getting vaccinated.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

About 8,700 vaccinated New Yorkers, out of 11 million, have tested positive for COVID after getting vaccinated, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The New York State Department of Health released new COVID numbers to The Associated Press as new cases of COVID and COVID hospitalizations continue to increase across New York.

Just 0.079 percent of vaccinated New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID after completing their vaccine series, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Since April 1, about 244,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19. 3.5 percent of those cases are from vaccinated New Yorkers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

State officials did not provide details about how many vaccinated New Yorks have been hospitalized or died from the virus.

“We are continuing to investigate the number of fully vaccinated people who may have been hospitalized or passed away,” New York State Department of Health spokesperson Abigail Barker told The Associated Press.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed 74 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 67.5 percent have completed their vaccine series.

Nearly 56 percent of all eligible New Yorkers are fully vaccinated while about 62 percent have at least one vaccine dose.

Keep Scrolling:

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.

Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business A historic Hudson Valley building is getting a second life as a new business that will show off the beauty of the region.

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.

Fast Food Change