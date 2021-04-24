8 Popular Products Facing the Pandemic Price Hike

We've heard rumblings that price hikes on household products would be coming, and it looks like they'll be here soon.

CNBC is reporting that Proctor & Gamble announced that they will be raising the prices on "on some of its products to combat rising commodity costs."

It's an ongoing trend, last month ABC7 NY reported that Kimberly-Clark bumped up prices on some of their most popular products.

They're not alone, soda products, streaming services, gas, and car rentals are all seeing rising prices.

Take a look at some of the products that will be affected by what some are calling the "Pandemic Price Hike."

8 Popular Products Affected By the Pandemic Price Hike Companies like Proctor & Gamble and Kimberly-Clark have announced price spikes in some of their most popular products, citing "pandemic-related supply issues" according to ABC7NY.com