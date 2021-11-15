Each year, it seems like more and more people are doing what they can to spread holiday cheer across the Hudson Valley. The list of Christmas light displays has been growing by the day with locations in Fishkill, Hyde Park, and Port Ewen to name a few. But the one place that most of us cant wait to see is the ERDAJT Holiday Light Display.

If you've never heard about or been to the ERDAJT display, it's by far one of the biggest and best light displays not only in the Hudson Valley but anywhere in the country. According to the ERDAJT website, the folks behind the almost 700,000 lights have announced that they are "plugging in" and "lighting up".

When Does the ERDAJT Light Display Open Up?

This amazing light display will "fire up" on Friday, November 26th, at 4:45 p.m. Once lit, the display will run nightly from 11/26 to 12/28 starting daily at 4:45 p.m. It will stay on until 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday's through Thursday's, the display will be turned off at 9:30 p.m.

How Many Lights Will Light up in 2021

The total light count for 2021 is now at 687,000O, with 1,920 individually controlled items all being choreographed to over 250 songs. As guests drive through the display you'll be able to enjoy the lights to some of our favorite songs with everything connected to an FM transmitter.

Where is ERDAJT Located?

This amazing holiday light display is located at 8 Patrick Drive, in LaGrangeville. If you plan on going this year be prepared to wait for a little while as cars make their way through the display. Also, remember to be courteous of the families that live in and around the display area.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

Take A Magical Trip To North Pole, NY