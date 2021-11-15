‘Monster’ Donut Shop Planned Near Busy Hudson Valley Intersection

An enormous donut shop has plans to open in a popular Hudson Valley shopping plaza.

One thing the Hudson Valley loves is its donuts -- and coffee. Drive up and down Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, Route 211 in Middletown or 17K in Newburgh at any point in the morning and you'll see a huge line of cars at every fast food drive-thru.

It's no wonder more and more drive-thru restaurants and bakeries are opening up all over the Hudson Valley. On Route 9 in Dutchess County, at least nine new fast-food restaurants are currently in development, with even more on the way.

The question is, can the Hudson Valley have too much of a good thing? Well, the answer apparently is no. Right now, there's currently a plan being proposed to bring another, huge new donut shop to one of the busiest intersections in the Hudson Valley.

According to Dunkin', the average donut shop is between 800 and 2600 square feet. But the new massive donut shop will be just under 3,000 square feet when it's finally finished in Dutchess County.

Plans are being drawn up to replace an old Dunkin Donuts in Red Oaks Mill with a brand new, state-of-the-art building across the street. Currently, there is a Dunkin' attached to the Shell station on Vassar Rd. The business would be leaving that building and moving to the Red Oaks Mill shopping plaza. An old bank that's currently being used as office space will be redeveloped and transformed into the enormous Dunkin'

Google Maps

The shop will include a drive-thru lane, which will mean that the plaza's current parking lot in front of Rite-Aid will also need to be reconfigured. A site plan hearing and architectural review will be presented on Thursday, November 18 at the Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board meeting.

Google Maps

What do you think about the idea of bringing a huge new donut shop and drive-thru to the area? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.

