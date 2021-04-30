$450M Thruway Service Area Rehab to Affect 460 NY Employees

Work is moving ahead on an ambitious $450 million overhaul of Thruway rest areas that currently employ over 460 New York residents.

A pair of WARN notices were submitted to the New York State Department of Labor this week that announces the layoffs of hundreds of foodservice employees. HMS Host Family Restaurants has been operating Burger King, Starbucks and Pret locations up and down the New York State Thruway. As New York undergoes a major rehab of the rest stops, HMS will see their contract expire this July.

Luckily, a new food service company will be taking over the locations and is expected to rehire most of the employees. Applegreen has signed a 33-year lease to operate food outlets at the new, modernized rest stops.

The first phase of construction is set to begin this summer at 16 service areas, including Plattekill, Ulster and Sloatsburg. Officials say that no two consecutive service areas will be closed for renovations at any time during construction. There are 27 service stations in all, with 23 of them being completely rebuilt. The remaining four will receive "significant renovations."

Improvements will include Taste NY farm markets, picnic spots, dedicated pet walking areas and amenities for long-haul drivers like showers and laundry. Applegreen is expected to incorporate new order-ahead services and drive-thru windows at their restaurants, allowing travelers to more conveniently grab food on their travels. Some of the rest stops will also receive luxury upgrades such as climate-controlled indoor pet areas, nursing lounges and food trucks.