Grey’s Anatomy Pups Coming to the Hudson Valley

Happy National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day!

We have hundreds of fantastic organizations, animal shelters, and pet rescues around the Hudson Valley that are working to find wonderful homes for adorable puppies, dogs, cats, and kittens.

The Incredible Pups Pet Rescue out of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County is one of those organizations.

They are currently awaiting the arrival of their "Grey's Anatomy" family. Grey's Anatomy + puppies?! Are you kidding? All of the 12lab/boxer mixes are up to date with their vetting.

Each one was given the name of a Grey's character. Alex Karev looks like he needs a cuddle and Meredith Grey is looking super sassy just like her television persona. Check out the cuties below:

Where's Jackson!?

The pups above are looking for their forever home. If you're interested you can apply online at The Incredible Pups Pet Rescue website.

According to the site, Incredible Pups Pet Rescue has been working since 2019 to "reduce the number of animals euthanized at high kill shelters." They also share their passion for not only saving animals in shelters but also getting those animals spayed and neutered:

We work to promote spay and neuter practices to assist in the animal overpopulation. All of our animals are spayed and neutered before they are adopted out, and we encourage all pet owners to get their pets fixed as well. Not only does this result in a healthier, happier pet, but it also helps the community and reduces the number of unwanted pets in the shelter system.

