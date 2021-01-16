4 Winter Staycation Locations in the Hudson Valley

Are you looking to plan a quick get away the doesn't require a plane ticket or a long drive? Many people are feeling that they are owed a weekend get away but it can be hard to decide where to go. The winter in New York can seem uninviting unless you are going somewhere that has a welcoming environment.

Consider taking a few days and treating yourself to a stay at the Mohonk Mountain House. I can tell you from personal experience that the hospitality is unmatched. I have never had the opportunity to stay at Mohonk for one of their specialty weekends but I hear they come highly recommended. I have had many meals at Mohonk and I have enjoyed the spa and hiking. Every time I leave I think that was a magical time.

This weekend at Mohonk it is a wine tasting weekend and 2 weeks from now they have a music weekend package. Just about every weekend their is some kind event taking place that you can enjoy. Later this month there is a couple weekend and the first week in February the have a Yoga weekend planned.

Another well known resort that people travel to from all over the world that is right in our own back yard is the Rocking Horse Ranch. It is an all inclusive resort that offers all kinds of family fun even during the winter months. They have the Big Splash indoor pool, unlimited horse back riding, outdoor winter activities, even nightly entertainment that is all included in the price of your stay.

The Rocking Horse Ranch is located on State Route 44/55 in Highland an was voted #1 All-Inclusive family resort by TripAdvisor.

There are two places you can stay in the Hudson Valley if you are looking to take in some local History. The first is at the gates of the United States Military Academy at West Point. The Thayer Hotel is perfect for an overnight getaway. It offers history and modern accommodations in one place. It sit right next to the Hudson River offering a specular view all year round and is located near a few of the Hudson Valleys favorite places to visit including West Point, Highland Falls, Bear Mountain, Garrison and Cold Spring.

Another historic staycation for you in the Hudson Valley could be planning a dinner and overnight stay at the Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck. Established in 1766 it is the oldest Inn in America. The Beekman Arms & Delamater Inn is situated right in the center of Rhinebeck New York. It is the perfect place for a quick weekend getaway that could include a great meal and a fun shopping weekend. Rhinebeck has a thriving village retail area offering art, antiques, boutique clothing and more.

Many of us made it out of 2020 wishing we had taken more time for ourselves. If you are thinking that 2021 is the year you treat yourself to more fun you might find something at one of the places we mentioned and if none of these are the answer, then keep looking because the Hudson Valley has lots to offer those of us who need to just chill this winter.