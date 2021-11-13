4 Unique Hudson Valley Roadside Attractions That are Worth Seeing

Road Trips are always fun, exciting and uplifting. Especially here in the Hudson Valley, there is so much to see. Whether you're driving through or going on a stay-cation, be sure to check out these roadside attractions.

Giant Garden Gnome, Catskill

What's better than a giant gnome? This one can be found at a home in Kerhonkson at Kelder's Farm. If you have ever been to this farm then you may know what I'm talking about. This gnome is 13'6" feet tall and goes by the name of Gnome Chomsky.

You can visit this site at Gnome Chomsky, U.S. 209, Kerhonkson, New York.

Uncle Sam's House, Catskill

My sister surprised me on one of our road trips and brought me to Uncle Sam's House. I was excited to learn how the actual Uncle Sam, once lived in the house and property I was standing on. On site, there is a historical marker with his statue. If you're in the mood for drinks, there is now a tiki bar below the house with a neat interior.

Find out more here.

The Mushroom House, Monroe

If you have ever been to Powder Mills Park, you may already know about the Mushroom House. If you haven't already, this may be something that you want to see in person. This is a town landmark that was declared in the 1970's. This residence was once occupied and has changed ownerships a few times. From my knowledge, it is now available for rent.

Find out more below.

The Fork in the Road, Milan

For the most part, we have all dealt with a fork in road situations but not actually witnessing one. You can see this for yourself in Dutchess County. It's neat because this fork in the road takes you to different places.

Be sure to see this for yourself at the intersection of Route 398 and 199, located in Milan.

What's your favorite roadside attraction in the Hudson Valley? Feel free to submit pictures below, we would love to see them.

Best Hudson Valley Winter Destinations