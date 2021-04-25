4 Places to Volunteer in the Hudson Valley

April showers bring May flowers and National Volunteer Week. From April 18 to April 24, we celebrate this act of kindness. Depending on what you enjoy, volunteering can be fun and beneficial to everyone involved. Dedicating your time can not only help the business or organization but also can help you gain new skill sets or friends.

I used to volunteer my time with a local humane society and truly enjoy bonding with the cats (go figure). I adopted my cat Katie who I spent months with before bringing her home. I enjoyed attending to their needs, making sure they had a good and loving forever home and spreading the word on adoptable cats.

Let us highlight places in the Hudson Valley that is looking for volunteers.

Food Bank of Hudson Valley , Cornwall on Hudson.

During a live event at Barton Orchards, we were able to spend time with volunteers from Food Bank of Hudson Valley. They are dedicated to making sure that others always have food on their table. Find out more here.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

On my last trip to Bethel, I met a few volunteers who truly made my experience there worth remembering and re visiting again. It must be super rewarding to also be on the grounds of Woodstock, I would love that. Check out how to become a volunteer here.

Scenic Hudson, Poughkeepsie

I first discovered Scenic Hudson on Instagram. I was mediating drawn to their new and exciting hiking trails and how they highlighted the beauty within the Hudson Valley. Visit the link here to find out how you can be apart of this.

Mid-Hudson Animal Aid, Beacon

As I mentioned before, the best experiences I have had is attending to animals at the shelter. Being able to give back to the community, to help them and finding them a loving home was rewarding itself. Click here to find out more.

Have you ever volunteered before? Where would you volunteer in the Hudson Valley?