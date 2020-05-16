4 Hudson Valley Breweries Win Awards at NYS Craft Beer Competition

A bunch of breweries in the Hudson Valley have won awards at the 2020 New York State Craft Beer Competition.

The annual New York State Brewers Association Craft Beer Competition results for 2020 have been announced. There were 467 breweries competing and 989 beers entered. Of the 989 entered, 446 were judged. In the state, the highest award went to Big aLICe Brewing in Long Island City for their The Many Lives of Our Lives beer in the fruited sour beer category. Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing in Weedsport NY took home the most medals, with three.

In the Hudson Valley, four local breweries took home medals. Below are what breweries won and for what beers, with some tasting notes.

Bronze Medal: PK Pale Ale- Mill House Brewing Company, Poughkeepsie

Category 4- Pale Ale

Mill House won for their PK Pale Ale. According to Untappd, the tasting notes say it is malty, citrus, dry, and balanced.

Bronze Medal: M-Town Haze- Clemson Bros. Brewery, Middletown

Category 9- Kettle and Simple Sour

Clemson Bros. won for their M-Town Haze. Untappd says the beer has hints of summer fruit with oats and heavy dry hops to give its haze and make it a juicy and tart sour IPA.

Gold Medal- Gather House- Drowned Lands Brewery, Warwick

Category 10- Wheat (American, Wit, Hefe)

Drowned Lands Brewery in Warwick took home the only gold medal in the Hudson Valley for their Gather House wheat beer. According to Untappd, it's brewed with Pilsner malt, raw and malted wheat, malted oats, coriander, and some bitter orange peel. Then it's hopped with Pacific Jade.

Silver Medal- Taconic Mist- Kings Court, Poughkeepsie

Category 11- Collaboration

Kings Court teamed up with Torch and Crown Brewing in the Bronx for their Taconic Mist beer. Untappd says it has a coconut, fruity feel.

Listen to the WRRV Morning Grind weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your WRRV app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

8 Hudson Valley Signs That Need to Be Retired or Repaired