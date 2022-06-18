4 Awesome Hudson Valley Farms that Rock All Summer

When I was a kid growing up in the Hudson Valley, we were surrounded by farms. But it wasn’t like it is today. The closest we came to hanging out at a farm was when we took the 12 mile ride from New Windsor to Hepworth’s Farm Market in Marlboro where we could get apple cider and maple sugar candy. And that was a big deal.

Nowadays, you can spend a whole day on one of these Hudson Valley Farms. Live music, festivals, brews and hard ciders, great meals, plenty of activities for the kids, baked goods, and of course plenty of produce to buy and bring home. Here are some of the Hudson Valley’s “must visit this summer” farms.

1 - Barton Orchards in Poughquag

Barton Orchards on Apple Tree Lane in Poughquag is host to several festivals, including the Food Truck Festival, the Ciders, Seltzers, and Sours Festival, and the Sunflower Festival. Barton Orchards also has live music with some of the Hudson Valley’s best bands and musicians, a taproom, a petting zoo, and a market full of delicious goods. Barton Orchards even has Tree Top Adventures, an aerial adventure park. Plus, they’re dog-friendly.

2 - Pennings Farm in Warwick

Head to Pennings Farm at 161 Route 94 in Warwick for a great time, live music, and a good meal. Pennings has live music every Friday evening and Sunday afternoon, and many Saturdays, too. You can grab a bite to eat at the Cidery, there’s a farm market, a garden center, and a beer garden. Pennings even offers Summer Goat Yoga. No kidding! (pun intended)

3 - Arrowood Farms in Accord

In Ulster County, Arrowwood Farms in Accord is well known for some of the Hudson Valley’s best small concerts. They’ve hosted names like Jackson Browne and Mavis Staples. Plus, Arrowood is a brewery and distillery. In addition to great beer and spirits, you can also get a fine meal made with locally sourced ingredients.

4 - Hardeman Orchards in Red Hook

Back in Dutchess County, in Red Hook, check out a hidden little gem called Hardeman Orchards at 52 Orchard Alley. Hardeman is a working farm, but they’re also a venue for weddings and parties. And they’ve got live music all summer long. The Music in the Barn Series at Hardeman Orchards features local favorites like Professor Louie & the Crowmatix, LIttle Creek Band, The Big Shoe and more.

There's plenty of music and fun to be had at these Hudson Valley farms, and not only do they rock all summer, wait until you see how cool they are in the fall. Enjoy!

Where Can You Get the Best German Food in the Hudson Valley? The Hudson Valley's Best German Restaurants