3 Ways Around New Tinted Window Law in NY

Ok, so you are not happy with the new law that says your car windows cannot be tinted as dark as you would like them? But can you tint them at all? Just certain windows?

What does the New York State Law say about getting your windows tinted?

The New York law that went into effect on January 1, 2017, that basically said for passenger cars that the windshield and side windows cannot block more than 30% of the light. This law also applies to the rear window of a vehicle if it has been classified as a 'passenger car' unless you have a side mirror on each side of your car.

Is this something that can keep my car from passing the annual NYS inspection?

This is so confusing, right? Simply, yes, you can take your car in for its annual inspection, the inspector has to look and test the tint on your windows, and if your car does not comply with the law, you'll be told, and the car will not pass inspection.

What are the 3 ways that you can 'get around' the NYS Window Tint law?

Here are the reasons or ways that you can get around the law and get an exemption, keep in mind, these are all listed as medical reasons and you will need a form signed by your doctor. The link takes you to a PDF with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles.

Porphyria

Xeroderma pigmentosum

Severe Drug Photosensitivity

Have you had to change your cars window tint because of this new law? Have you gotten your windows tinted since the beginning of the year? How do your windows look? How dark are they?

