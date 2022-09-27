The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection

Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?

How much does an annual inspection cost in New York State? It will depend on the size and type of car that you are getting inspected. So what are the top things that keep people from passing inspection in New York State?

What are the top things that could keep you from passing inspection in NYS?

If you know your car is in good shape, you don't even think about bringing it in and getting it done. What are the top things, my mechanic friend told me, are the reasons that most cars don't pass inspection? The tires are a big one. You need to have a certain amount of tread on the tires. Too little tread? You'll need new ones before they will put that new sticker on for you.

Ok, tires are obvious, what else needs to be good before you get your car passed on its inspection?

Here are a few more things that commonly make your car fail inspection:

The brakes. The inspector is required to take off one wheel and look at the brakes. You need a certain amount of brake pad or the car fails.

Your window tint. Yep, there is such a thing as too dark.

Your headlights, brake lights or directional lights all need to be in working order to get a pass on the inspection.

Cracked windshield. This is a tough one. It depends on where the crack is and how big it is.

The dreaded light on the dash. Why is that light on? It could be telling you something bigger is really your problem.

Has your car never passed its inspection? Hopefully, your car will always be in great shape and you will have no issues.

