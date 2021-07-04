Weird Law: Did You Know It’s Legal to Own a Cannon In New York?

Wait. Is this real? Apparently, you can own a cannon in the State of New York and it is totally legal. Wild. But, would you do it? Would you own one? What would you do with it?

What are the legalities? What does the Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms consider this to be? Is it a firearm? Is it a weapon? Can you get arrested for having one of these?

Well the Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms consider this to be an item that you would use only for ceremonies. According to the ATF website:

"a miniature cannon with a 20-gauge barrel and certain other component parts in its assembled condition is not a “firearm” as defined in section 5848 of the Internal Revenue Code."

According to a place that you might purchase a cannon, wait for it, The Cannon Store, has this to share with their customers:

"No license is required to purchase or own our cannons. They are classified by the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) as saluting & signaling devices and not as a firearm or weapon."

So the only question left to ask is where would you put your cannon? Would it be in the front yard? In the back yard? How can you find a part to fix your cannon with, should it need repair? It's not exactly like there are "cannon repair shops in every town."

How heavy is a cannon? Something tells me that it is not exactly mobile? I can see someone here in the Hudson Valley having one of these sitting in their front yard with a few plants, and some other yard statues.

Just to note, while it is legal to own a small cannon in the state, it is not legal to own the ammunition for it.

