Can a Funeral Procession Run a Red Light in New York State?

Sadly, most of us have been in a funeral procession at least one time in our lives and unfortunately, we will probably be in another. Here is a question that we have all had, 'Can you go through a red light in New York if you are driving in a funeral procession?'

Believe it or not, there are no traffic laws on the books regarding funeral processions, other than the drivers must obey all traffic laws. Most drivers will yield the courtesy to a funeral procession to allow the mourners to continue behind the hearse, but other drivers to not legally have to.

How is this not a traffic law, already in New York State?

Of course, it is not a widely known law and it has sadly lead to many traffic accidents involving drivers who were not aware that a procession was driving through the intersection.

How can a car in a funeral procession, make it known that they are in a procession?

There are a few ways, the easiest to do is to turn your headlights on and also your flashing lights, or hazard lights. While this isn't 100% sure to make yourself known as being in the procession it will help.

Has New York ever tried to make this a law?

In the 2009-2010, 2011-2012, and 2013-2014 sessions of the New York Legislature, they did try to pass a law that would give a funeral procession the right of way and fine the driver of a vehicle who forced their way into the procession a fine of $100.

So, can the drivers of a funeral procession run a red light and not expect to get a ticket? What do you do?

