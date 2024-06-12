3 Upstate New York Men Accused Of Welfare Fraud In Hudson Valley

A welfare fraud task force based in the Hudson Valley announced three arrests.

On Monday, the Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force announced three more arrests.

Liberty, New York Man Arrested

On May 1, 46-year-old Kirk G. Meredith of Liberty was arrested and charged with Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree, a Class E felony.

"It is alleged that Meredith failed to report income from being self-employed, resulting in him receiving $625 in SNAP benefits to which he was not otherwise entitled," the Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force stated in a press release.

Meredith was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court before Honorable Johnstone and released on his own recognizance to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

Campbell Hall, New York Man

Muhammad W. Khan, 29, of Campbell Hall, was arrested on May 9. He was charged with grand larceny, a felony and health care fraud, a misdemeanor.

Khan, the owner and operator of MAK Limo Inc., billed Medicaid for Medical Transportation for 10 trips from Monticello to a treatment facility in Peekskill between September 16, 2022, through February 15, 2023, officials say.

During the timeframe, Khan's client was incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail and the trips were never conducted despite the client getting billed by Khan, police allege.

"This fraudulent billing resulted in Khan receiving $2,121.45 in Medicaid/Health Care Funds to which he was not otherwise entitled," the task force states.

Khan was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

Monticello, New York Man

Most recently, on May 29, 39-year-old Rick O. Villegas of Monticello was arrested and charged with grand larceny in the 4th Degree, a Class E felony.

Police allege he stole $1,250 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by not disclosing that he was working while receiving SNAP benefits.

Villegas was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.

