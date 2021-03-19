3-Time World Series Champion to Coach in Hudson Valley

An MLB fan-favorite and three-time World Series champion has agreed to coach young athletes in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday the Saugerties Stallions teased a major coaching announcement was coming later in the day.

"Major coaching announcement for your Stallions TONIGHT at 5:30. The Stallions will be bringing in a former 3x World Series Champion New York Yankee to add to the unprecedented coaching staff for the 2021 Season," the team wrote on Facebook. "Stay tuned…"

Hours later the Saugerties baseball team announced Shane Spencer is the new addition to the coaching staff.

"The Saugerties Stallions are thrilled to announce the addition of a 3x World Series Champion with the New York Yankees. (Spencer) was a Major League player with the Yankees, Indians, Rangers and Mets and will provide an instant spark to Saugerties," the Saugerties Stallions said in a statement. Please help us welcome him to your Saugerties Stallions!"

The club did not announce Spencer's role. Collin Martin is listed on the team's website as the Stallions' head coach, so you could assume Spencer's role will be hitting-based.

Spencer won three World Series as a member of the New York Yankees. The now 49-year-old slugged 59 home runs during his MLB career that saw him play with the Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians, and New York Mets.

Spencer became a fan favorite during his rookie season with the Yankees. Spencer was called up at age 26 and hit 10 home runs, including three grand slams, then an MLB record for rookies, in 67 at-bats in September.

In 2019, the club announce Rich Dubee as the team's pitching coach for the 2020 season. Dubee has over 40 years of coaching experience at the professional level, serving as the pitching coach for the Florida Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers.

He won a World Series title with the Phillies and has coached some of the game’s best pitchers, including such as Justin Verlander, Cole Hamels, Roy Halladay and Cliff Lee.

The Saugerties Stallions are a 10-week summer baseball team in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

