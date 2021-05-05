3 Music Festivals Near the Hudson Valley Make Major Announcements

Concerts are officially back.

As the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be slowing down, "normal" life appears to be coming back. A big thing the pandemic got rid of was concerts and music festivals. But in the tri-state region, these shows and fests seem to be ready to return. Three different music festivals near, or in, the Hudson Valley all made major announcements today, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City announced its 2021 lineup. The festival is set for September 24 through 26, 2021. This year, it will take place at Citi Field, as opposed to their typical venue at Randall's Island. The lineup includes major alternative artists like Billie Eilish, Portugal. The Man, 24KGoldn, Bleachers, Phoebe Bridgers, and Dominic Fike. Presale tickets are now for sale and the general on-sale is Thursday, May 6, 2021.

The Bamboozle Music Festival is set to return to New Jersey for the first time in 11 years. While a lineup hasn't been announced, The Bamboozle announced it will return in 2023. It will be from May 5 through 7, 2023. This festival often featured rock and emo bands like My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Paramore, and more.

Finally, The Orange County Fair Speedway announced today they will have a mini music festival. It will be called Summerland 2021 on July 2. The festival will feature some throwback alternative artists like Everclear, Hoobstank, and more. This mini-festival actually kicks off at the Orange County Speedway and will travel throughout the U.S. Presale tickets are currently available that have VIP and meet and greet options.

Alternative Concerts Planned Near the Hudson Valley in 2021