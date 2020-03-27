3 More Hudson Valley Residents Die From Coronavirus

Officials from the Hudson Valley confirmed more COVID-19-related deaths.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday, the Orange County Health Department reported the second and third deaths in Orange County as a result of COVID-19.

The deceased include a woman over the age of 70 with multiple pre-existing medical conditions and a woman over the age of 90 with pre-existing medical conditions, officials say. As of Thursday, Orange County now has 756 positive COVID-19 cases.

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health confirmed the second death of a Dutchess County resident relating to COVID-19 on Thursday. A 71-year-old man died on Wednesday, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cornwall. The patient was admitted to the hospital for cardiac arrest and respiratory distress and was swabbed for COVID-19, which was confirmed positive.

“For the second time in less than a week, we've lost a resident to the pandemic which has gripped our nation, and we hold his loved ones and friends in our hearts during this difficult time," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said. Though we have planned for COVID-19's impact on our community, nothing can prepare us for the human toll it has already taken, and likely will continue to take. The loss of life to this virulent pandemic underscores the importance for every resident to take precautions to stop its spread, and it also accentuates the brave and critical work of our healthcare professionals, working day and night to protect Dutchess County."

Officials announced the first coronavirus related death happened early Wednesday morning. The person was an Orange County resident over the age of 80, with multiple pre-existing medical conditions, officials say.