3 Awesome Hudson Valley Winter Festivals

It doesn’t matter if you love winter or if you hate it. If you live here in the Hudson Valley, you have to accept winter, so you might as well make the most of it. And there are a few places around here that know how to make the most of winter in some pretty fun ways. I know of at least 3 very cool winter festivals that we can look forward to.

Hyde Park Winterfest

If you’re looking for fun for the whole family and you’re in the Dutchess County area, you might want to hit the Hyde Park Winterfest on Jan. 29 from 1PM - 3PM at Hackett Hill Park on East Market Street. There will be fun winter activities for the whole family, and while you’re in Hyde Park you may just want to check out some of the historical sites.

Roscoe Beer Company Winterfest

Roscoe Beer Company on Rockland Road in Roscoe is having their 7th annual Winterfest on Saturday, Jan. 29 from noon - 7 PM. Roscoe Beer’s Winterfests are legendary. There will be fun for the whole family with great food, craft beer, live music, ice carvers, games, horse drawn carriage rides, and a large bonfire and hot cocoa to keep you warm.

Hudson Valley Holistic Market's Winter Wellness Expo

And if you live a holistic life, you’ll definitely want to attend the Hudson Valley Holistic Market’s 5th Annual Winter Wellness Expo on Sunday, Feb. 27 from 10 AM - 5 PM at Comfort Inn and Suites on Route 52 in Fishkill. Holistic vendors, healing practitioners, and readers. Admission is free and properly worn masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Yeah, winter here in the Hudson Valley is cold and snowy, and sometimes downright nasty. But winter is here and so are we, so we should be thankful for cool winter fun. And lucky for us, there is plenty of cool winter fun to choose from.

