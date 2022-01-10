That Time Bob Saget Was Chillin’ With a Girl from Poughkeepsie

As the world mourns the death of Bob Saget, we can't help but remember the time the actor was caught chillin' with that girl from Poughkeepsie.

On Sunday night, ABC News interrupted America's Funniest Home Videos to share breaking news that comedian Bob Saget had died at the age of 65. It was a surreal moment as the devastating news was presented during the very show that Saget helped propel into a smash hit during the 90s.

While Saget was known for his wholesome roles on Full House and AFV, the Hudson Valley got to know the comedian's edgier side. During several appearances at Banana's Comedy Club, locals were entertained by Saget's raunchy stand-up routine which was a polar opposite of his on-screen persona.

While being caught spewing filthy jokes to a crowd of drunk Poughkeepsie fans would probably wind up "canceling" any other family-friendly personality, Saget was able to get away with it. The actor was so beloved that he was somehow able to deliver his adult material in such a way that made him even more endearing.

Saget's two very different personalities were satirized in a 2005 music video titled "Rollin With Saget."

Comedians Jamie Kennedy and Stu Stone wrote the song which portrays Saget as a member of their "posse." The video depicts the trio's night of club-hopping, where Saget is seen rolling a blunt, slapping a bouncer and partying with models.

In one line of the song, Saget is shown mingling with a young woman while the singer raps "Bob's in a booth with a chick from Poughkeepsie."

It's unclear if the line is a reference to Saget's many appearances at Banana's Comedy club or just an easy word to rhyme with "tipsy." Either way, the hilarious video shows what a great sense of humor the comedian had and how he was able to effortlessly assume the role of "America's Dad" while still telling hilariously raunchy jokes that he found funny.

Rest in peace, Bob Saget. We'll keep the booth empty for you.

