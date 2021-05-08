25 Professional Athletes From The Hudson Valley Region

Every young kid at one time or another dreamt of playing a professional sport. This Gallery is comprised of some of the most prominent athletes from the Hudson Valley, who accomplished just that. All undertaking their own journeys to the professional level, this just shows that anyone with a dream, no matter where they are from, can make it big.

We will shed light on where these athletes came from, their involvement in the Hudson Valley, and to ultimately recognize their achievements at the highest level. For those that are not sports fanatics, such as myself, this gallery will give a synopsis on who these athletes really are.